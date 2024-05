Pa. family celebrates 3 generations of dentistry at Temple University graduation

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Temple University Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry celebrated its commencement today at the Academy of Music in Center City.

And one dentist took the stage to reflect on his present career, his father's past career, and his son's future career.

Watch the video above to see the story of the Bydalek family.

