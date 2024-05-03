Camden family of firefighters, police officers celebrate new milestone

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jennifer Barrientos-Morris, one of three triplets in the line of duty, became the first female Assistant Chief Fire Marshal of the Camden Fire Department.

Her nephew, Ivan Quiles, was sworn in as a firefighter today alongside the Camden Fire Department Recruit Class #24-62.

