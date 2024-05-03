WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Camden family of firefighters, police officers celebrate new milestone

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Friday, May 3, 2024
Camden family of firefighters, police officers celebrate new milestone
Jennifer Barrientos-Morris, one of three triplets in the line of duty, became the first female Assistant Chief Fire Marshal of the Camden Fire Department.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jennifer Barrientos-Morris, one of three triplets in the line of duty, became the first female Assistant Chief Fire Marshal of the Camden Fire Department.

Her nephew, Ivan Quiles, was sworn in as a firefighter today alongside the Camden Fire Department Recruit Class #24-62.

Learn more about their family's story and see the ceremony in action with our video above.

To learn more about the Camden Fire Department, visit their website.

RELATED: Firefighters answer call to preserve history at Repaupo Fire Museum

When this fire company in Repaupo was decommissioned, firefighters from across the region transformed it into a museum featuring various antiques.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW