Temple University graduation features long-overdue ceremony for students impacted by pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the Temple University class of 2024, entering the Liacouras Center on Wednesday morning was significant, if not surreal.

"This is like the culmination of my entire education and I could not be happier that I'm here," said graduate Zac Raymond.

The commencement is a long time coming for these graduates, many of whom graduated high school during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

At that point, in-person graduations were not an option for several graduates.

"For a lot of us, this has been our first in-person graduation since 8th grade," said Journee Reba Lutz, the student speaker during the commencement ceremony.

Malik Joynes remembers being denied an in-person high school graduation.

"(We) didn't get the opportunity in 2020. Unfortunately (we) had to do it virtually," he said.

"That 2020 year was really hard," said Lucas Gribben as he stood next to Joynes.

Sky Arthur also recalls the difficulty that the pandemic created in starting classes at Temple.

"Especially the transition from high school to college. Taking those online classes was brutal," she said.

The roughness, though, built resilience.

Elo Oghene immigrated to the United States not long before becoming a student at Temple. She said she had nearly nothing when she started, so she's amazed to now be a graduate of Temple University.

"I went from nothing to something, to a Master's Degree," she said.

"This is my first graduation that feels complete and I'm finally ending a chapter," said Sydney Pecarific as she prepared to go into the commencement ceremony.

Temple Faculty Senate President Shohreh Temple acknowledged the student's hard work on stage.

"We know how challenging it is to get a degree normally, but you made it even in the midst of a pandemic."

The commencement celebrated the 8,850 graduates in the class of 2024.

The ceremony included honorary doctorates awarded to Charles L. Blockson, who amassed one of the nation's largest collections of African American Artifacts (posthumous), and 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson, a Philadelphia native who is a former Temple student.

"It only took me 11 years, two Emmys, and one Golden Globe to finally get a degree," she said with a laugh while directing her comments to her mom.

Just like Brunson's mother attended the ceremony, many more proud parents were there too.

"He really did his thing! I'm so proud of him," Alan Joynes said of his son.

The class of 2024 proved they could meet some of the biggest challenges. Now, they're looking forward to starting the next chapter.

"I'm so happy to graduate from Temple! Woo!" said Caris Wright with a smile.