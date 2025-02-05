Temple releases new details on alleged ICE impersonators on campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University released new information Tuesday on the three people allegedly involved in the impersonation of ICE agents on campus.

The university says two current students and a former student were involved.

According to authorities, the trio tried to get into the Johnson and Hardwick residence halls over the weekend, claiming to be ICE agents.

Two people reportedly acted as ICE impersonators while a third individual recorded them. Police said the men were wearing black shirts with "Police" on the front and "ICE" on the back.

The individuals were denied access to the university and were later tracked down by police on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Aidan Steigelmann, 22, was arrested and charged.

The investigation involving the other two individuals is ongoing.

Temple says both Steigelmann and the other student have been suspended.

