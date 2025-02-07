Temple student killed, another in custody after what police say was a drug deal gone bad

A 20-year-old Temple student is dead and another student is in custody after what police are calling a drug deal gone bad.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University student was killed after being shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of N. Carlisle Street, right outside off-campus housing for Temple students.

Police say the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It is with profound sadness that I inform you of a loss within our Temple University community," Temple President John Fry said in a statement. "I am heartbroken by the senseless loss of such a young life. This tragedy is difficult to comprehend, and my thoughts and prayers are with all who are grieving."

A 23-year-old suspect, who is also a Temple student, remained at the scene and was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. Police also took a third person in as a witness.

Police say a bag of drugs and two guns have been recovered. One of the guns is believed to belong to the shooter.

"I am grateful for the efforts of our brave police officers from the Department of Public Safety, who swiftly responded along with the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD)," Fry also said.

Support services are available to students at Tuttleman Counseling Services.

