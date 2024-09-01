WATCH LIVE

Temple University warns parents, students of scam involving Temple Police impersonations

Fortunately, it appears that no one has fallen for the scam thus far.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, September 1, 2024 2:24PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is issuing a warning to students and their parents about a scam involving someone pretending to be a Temple Police officer.

The scammer has been calling parents, claiming their child has been arrested and requesting money via a payment app for their release.

Temple University emphasizes that officers will never contact parents to request money.

