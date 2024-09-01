Temple University warns parents, students of scam involving Temple Police impersonations

Fortunately, it appears that no one has fallen for the scam thus far.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is issuing a warning to students and their parents about a scam involving someone pretending to be a Temple Police officer.

The scammer has been calling parents, claiming their child has been arrested and requesting money via a payment app for their release.

Fortunately, it appears that no one has fallen for the scam thus far.

Temple University emphasizes that officers will never contact parents to request money.