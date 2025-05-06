Body found in search for 10-year-old girl swept away by rising water in Texas, officials say

A search and rescue effort is underway after a 10-year-old girl was swept away by quickly rising water in a Brenham park on Monday.

BRENHAM, Texas -- A search for a missing 10-year-old girl who was swept away by rising water in a Texas park turned into a recovery mission late Tuesday morning, officials say. A dive team located the girl's body at about 10 a.m., officials said in an update.

The tragic accident happened Monday evening near Fireman's Park in Brenham, Texas.

Fire officials say the girl was walking home from Brenham Elementary with her sister in the rain. The girls crossed a bridge, but water quickly rose around the side of the bridge, sweeping one of the sisters away.

A male neighbor was able to grab the girl initially, but the water was too powerful, and she was swept out of his arms, according to fire officials.

A Brenham police officer also got in the water, but was unable to make contact with the child, authorities said.

"This is normal behavior for her to walk home and walk by the creek and get to her house. This was nothing unusual. This was a quickly rising creek that nobody could have seen coming," Melinda Gordon, with the City of Brenham, said.