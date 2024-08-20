Theatre in the X to perform 'One Monkey Don't Stop No Show' in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Theatre in the X is currently rehearsing for its 11th season of bringing free theater to the West Philadelphia community.

Organizers say this year's show is both hilarious and heartfelt.

'One Monkey Don't Stop No Show' by renowned Philadelphia playwright Don Evans will hit the stage next week in Malcolm X Park.

"When we first started, we simply wanted to give access to the theater to the West Philly community," said LaNeshe White, co-founder of Theatre in the X.

"We wanted to give opportunities to ourselves and other artists of color who were finding that there weren't a ton of opportunities in 2013 for themselves in the theater community," White added.

Fast forward 11 years, and Theatre in the X is still bringing live, free theater to those who want it.

"The first year felt more just like a summer project," White recalled. "And then immediately after the show, the community was like, 'What's going to be next? What are you doing next year?'"

"We knew we were absolutely fulfilling a need. We've said, 'We've got something here,'" she said.

From the Broadway hit 'Dreamgirls' to works with serious topics, each year Theatre in the X chooses a piece they feel fits the moment.

This year, they decided on 'One Monkey Don't Stop No Show,' a hit comedy.

"It's hilarious," White said. "I think it is the funniest show we've ever produced, honestly."

The show is about a middle-class, Black family in West Philadelphia in the 1970s that has a family member who visits from the South.

"We felt like this was a summer where people needed laughter, where people needed levity," White explained.

She said the vibe is part block party, part family reunion. Just bring a chair, bring a snack, and come ready to be entertained.

"We don't have the kind of traditional rules of theater where we tell you to be quiet," she says. "We don't expect you to be quiet. Please laugh. Please engage with us."

Theatre in the X presents 'One Monkey Don't Stop No Show' at Malcolm X Park from August 22 to 25.