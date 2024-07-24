Teacher in Delaware school district charged with unlawful sexual contact with 9-year-old girls

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teacher in New Castle County, Delaware has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual contact with two 9-year-old girls.

Thomas Barnhart, 54, was charged after turning himself in on Wednesday. Police say he is a teacher in the Red Clay Consolidated School District.

The incidents were reported at a home on Skylark Road in April of this year.

The inappropriate contact with the girls happened between November 2021 and July 2023, police said.

Police say the Red Clay Consolidated School District was notified and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators say there is no evidence at this time suggesting that any students from the school district were involved as victims.

Barnhart is being held on more than $100,000 cash bail.

Police say they are concerned there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Donovan at (302) 395-2781 or via email at Matthew.Donovan@newcastlede.gov.