THON 2024 raises more than $16 million to fight childhood cancer

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds of Penn State students raised more than $16 million to help fight childhood cancer in this year's annual 46-hour dance marathon known as THON.

This year's grand total is $16,955,683.63, according to officials.

Officials announced the grand total on Sunday afternoon at the end of the dance marathon, which kicked off at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State on Friday at 6 p.m.

This event has been deemed the world's largest student-run philanthropy. Last year, the THON raised over $15 million, amassing $15,006,132.46 in total.

Money raised by the event goes to Four Diamonds, an organization founded to support children and their families in the fight against childhood cancer.

Child cancer survivors and their families also participated at THON along with the student dancers.

Over 52 years, THON has raised over $219,000,000 and has provided financial aid to 4,800 families whose children are fighting cancer.

6abc was pleased to partner with the students behind THON and the team at Four Diamonds to present this year's Dance for a Cure - Live from THON, originally airing live on Saturday night.