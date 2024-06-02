Thousands attend 2024 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first day of June kicked off Pride Month in Philadelphia.

To celebrate, the 2024 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival stepped off in Center City on Sunday.

This year's theme was "Be You."

"We're hoping for the biggest turnout ever. Last year we had that turnout. Hoping to have 50 to 100,000 people throughout the day today," said Philadelphia Pride March & Festival Publicist Kory Aversa.

The event was all about celebrating freedom and LQBTQ+ rights.

The celebration included a festival at 11th and Locust streets, which is known as the Gayborhood.

"We really like this one, everyone can contribute to the parade and everyone gets to march rather than standing on the sidelines," said John Hrbac. "Everyone knows love is love! Love is love! That's what we want everyone to know."