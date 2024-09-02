Thousands of union members march in annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia

Thousands of union members march in annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia

Thousands of union members march in annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia

Thousands of union members march in annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia

Thousands of union members march in annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of unions and their members marched through Philadelphia on Monday for the 37th annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade.

"We're here to support labor," said Vince Tarducci, a business agent with the American Postal Workers Union.

That sentiment was echoed down Columbus Boulevard as thousands marched in the parade, which started at the headquarters for Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Hall in South Philadelphia.

"Just being with my union brothers and sisters and enjoying the moment. I love being here. It's great," said Jerry Golden of UA Local 420.

The annual parade served as a chance for local unions to stand united in their causes.

"It's so touching to hear them speaking on the needs of the people and it's such a good feeling. It gives me the chills to know that we're coming together as a team," said Margaret Pelaez, with Union 32BJ.

One issue labor union leaders addressed during the event was the plight of Aramark workers at Citizens Bank Park.

It comes after a majority of food service and retail workers voted to authorize a strike against operations at the ballpark on Sunday.

In total, 83% of them voted in favor of a strike. The union members are fighting for better wages and health care.

Majority of Aramark workers vote to authorize strike against operations at Citizen's Bank Park

"Aramark workers have shown that we will not back down and we will not settle for less. We're standing up for ourselves and our families and our future," said Fred Motley, a cook at Citizens Bank Park and a member of Local 274.

It's a cause with which other union members can sympathize.

"They want fair wages, healthcare, pensions. Absolutely we support it," said Steve Rinaldi with Local 152.

Philadelphia teachers are fighting a similar battle.

"We will be negotiating a contract this year, so we will be looking for significant improvements to working conditions," said Arthur Steinberg, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

Mayor Cherelle Parker marched alongside union members for a brief time during the parade. Before that, she spoke to the crowd about the importance of unions in society and in her own life.

"The middle class built America," she said. "And guess who built the middle class? Unions!"

She and others also touted the power of unions in the upcoming presidential election.

"We a big union town," said Billy Williams of Local 57.

"It's the middle class. It's what Philly's about. It's what all my members are about," said Mark Lynch of IBW Local 98.

Union members will even play a role in setting the stage for the presidential debate, literally.

"For the upcoming presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, I actually will be building that," said Michael Barnes of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees

Monday's event showed just how many aspects of life unions touch on a day meant to celebrate the American worker.