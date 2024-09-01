Majority of Aramark workers vote to authorize strike against operations at Citizen's Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A majority of Aramark food service and retail workers voted to authorize a strike against operations at Citizen's Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sunday.

In a press release, Unite Here Local 274 -- Philadelphia's food service workers' union -- said it voted 83% to authorize a strike.

Aramark food service workers at the Lincoln Financial Field also began casting ballots on Sunday to decide whether to authorize a strike.

In that case, workers will continue casting ballots at multiple stadium events over the course of the upcoming week. Results are expected to be announced on September 6.

Aramark employees from the Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park, and Lincoln Financial Field are demanding family-sustaining wage increases and year-round healthcare benefits from company leaders.

The union says different rules and wage rates are used for each of the three stadiums, despite similar job responsibilities for the same employer.

Officials also say that Aramark workers at each stadium are proposing the same contract language.

Aramark issued the following statement in response to this incident:

"We remain committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a settlement that works for all parties. Unfortunately, the union and its members have decided to conduct a strike vote. In the event of a strike, we have contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong."