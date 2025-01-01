Tight security at Mummers Parade in Philadelphia with New Orleans attack top of mind

Philadelphia police were on alert during the Mummers Parade on Wednesday following the deadly truck attack in New Orleans.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many, ushering in the New Year in Philadelphia means celebrating on Broad Street with the Mummers Parade.

And among the thousands of performers, marchers and spectators on Wednesday there was a heavy police presence.

Sanitation trucks were parked along streets acting as blockers. There are barricades and barriers creating a closed perimeter.

It was a tight police presence along the parade route.

The city has deployed a multi-agency approach to ensure that amongst the feathers, sequins, music and revelers, there is a blanket of security protecting both the marchers and the crowds.

The news of a fatal attack in a crowd along Bourbon Street in New Orleans overnight is something that has stuck with spectators.

"The news in New Orleans just breaks my heart. I'm sad and it's sad that it happened. But I trust the officers here and I trust the security measures here and I feel safe," said Tammy Porath of Michigan.

An investigation continues into the truck attack in New Orleans early Wednesday morning that left at least 10 victims and the suspect dead.

The ramming attack, which killed at least 10 people, is top of mind for top brass in Philadelphia.

"Coming on the heels of what happened in New Orleans, we are on a much heightened status today," says Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. "We have those links across the nation to prepare ourselves for an event should a copycat want to engage in that type of behavior."

It's a reassuring feeling for those looking to ring in the new year, the Philadelphia way.

"Honestly, we have a lot of confidence in this police department. They've been doing this for years. This isn't the first year that we've had to worry about security - we've had to worry about it since 9/11, really - so they know what they're doing," said Bob Kenney of Doylestown.

Even after the parade wrapped along Broad Street, the marchers continued the party on 2nd Street - and you can expect a number of police officers standing by there as well.