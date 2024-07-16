Tips for shopping the best sales and deals on Amazon Prime Day

There are deals on all kinds of items for Amazon Prime Day, but there are a few things to remember before you click to buy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Christmas in July for shoppers and Amazon Prime Days are chock full of deals.

There are sales on all kinds of items, from Beats earbuds that are 40% off, to a Dyson vacuum that's 36% off, to Crest Whitestrips that are 35% off. But there are a few things to remember before you click to buy.

"It runs the gamut from countertop appliances to a lot of tech goes on sale," said Annemarie Conte, Deputy Editor of Wirecutter.

Especially Amazon products.

"If you're in the market for anything like Amazon Fire TV, a Ring doorbell system, a new Echo - anything in that range that's an Amazon branded product. it's a great thing to buy during Amazon Prime Day sales because we see those prices drop a lot," said Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert at NerdWallet.

While the deals are tempting, you still need to be smart shopper. Research the items you want to make sure you're getting the best possible price.

"Browser extensions can be really helpful. Here the Camelizer browser extension tracks Amazon prices specifically and so you'll know is something actually on sale or does it just look like it's a discount? And that way you can really make an informed decision," said Palmer.

Always take advantage of free shipping.

"In some cases, it might make sense to add more to your cart just to get to the minimum amount needed to avoid those shipping charges."

And be sure to read any fine print so you aren't getting stuck with a "final" sale.

"For a lot of Amazon items during Prime Day, you can still make the return. It shouldn't be any more difficult than at any other time of the year."

And Amazon isn't the only retailer offering big deals. Best Buy, Macy's and Nordstrom are all hosting sales. Target and Walmart are offering price matching and running counter sales during the Prime event.

To view all the best Amazon Prime Day deals and more, visit 6abc.com/shop.