Toyota is recalling 145,000 big SUVs for an airbag problem

Toyota is recalling 145,000 Lexus TX and Toyota Grand Highlander SUVs because of an issue that could cause one of the side curtain airbags to fail to deploy in some situations.

The curtain airbag on the driver's side may not deploy properly "during certain crashes" if the driver's side window is rolled down, according to a statement shared by Toyota Thursday. Toyota did not provide details on the type of situation in which the problem might occur.

In a crash or a vehicle rollover, side curtain airbags deploy to cover the side window opening. They can help prevent an occupant from striking the window glass or parts of the door. In the event of a rollover, they can prevent an occupant's arm, shoulder or head from hitting the ground or even protect a person from being thrown from the vehicle.

Both the Lexus TX and Toyota Grand Highlander are new models that went on sale last year. They are closely related to one another. Both are large crossover, or relatively car-like, SUVs with three rows of seating. They are produced at Toyota's factory in Princeton, Indiana.

Toyota is currently working to develop a way to fix the issue, the automaker said in its statement. Owners will be notified of the recall by mid-August, Toyota said.

If customers have questions, they can contact Toyota customer service at 800-331-4331 or Lexus customer service at 800-255-3987.

