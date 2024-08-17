Tractor-trailer crash in Northampton County causes hours-long I-78 shutdown

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Interstate 78 was shut down for over eight hours on Saturday morning after a crash in Williams Township, Northampton County.

Police responded to the highway near Route 33 just before 4 a.m.

Investigators say the crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle.

The big rig went off the road and the driver needed to be rescued, according to police.

Authorities have not released any further details on this incident. There's no word yet on whether there were injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

