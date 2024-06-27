Tractor-trailer crashes into homes in New Jersey after driver suffers medical episode

Shannon Sohn is in NewsCopter 7 with more on the shocking crash.

CARTERET, New Jersey -- Crews are on the scene after a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a home in Carteret, New Jersey after the driver suffered a medical episode.

Officials say the truck left the roadway on Middlesex Avenue and went through two backyards and struck homes on Chrome Avenue.

The driver, who officials say suffered a medical episode, was unconscious when police arrived. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers had to break a window of the tractor trailer to get the driver out. The truck was still in gear with the driver's foot still on the accelerator pedal. Officials say the tires were spinning and burning when police arrived.

Several officers were injured due to broken glass and smoke.

Fortunately, no residents were injured. One woman was home during the crash, but was not in the back of home.

The Carteret Fire Department is urging drivers to find an alternate route in the area of Chrome Avenue and Middlesex Avenue as crews continue operations.