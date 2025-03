Tractor-trailer crashes into minivan in Burlington Township, NJ

A tractor-trailer and a minivan collided on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Twp., New Jersey

BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene after a tractor-trailer collided with a minivan in Burlington Twp., New Jersey.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Mount Holly Road, in front of the Liberty Square Center.

Officials said there are injured but the extent of those injuries is unclear at this time.

Mount Holly Rd. eastbound is closed in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.