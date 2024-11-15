Traffic drum thrown, gunshot fired during assault at illegal car meetup in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Newly released surveillance video shows suspects assaulting a person with a traffic drum during an illegal car meetup back in September.

A gunshot was also fired during the incident, Philadelphia police say.

It happened at 25th Street and Washington Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 22.

Police say the victim confronted the crowd about vandalizing property.

That's when the suspects attacked.

Video shows one of the suspects racking a gun before allegedly firing a shot into the air.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The man who police say helped organize and promote illegal car meetups in Philadelphia last month, which quickly descended into chaos, has been arrested.

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the chaotic car meetups in September.

That includes the alleged organizer and a man who allegedly damaged a police car while wearing a banana costume.