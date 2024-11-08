Additional arrests made in connection with chaotic car meetups in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they've made more arrests in connection with the illegal car meetups that caused chaos across the city back in September.

A total of nine people face charges, including the alleged organizer of the meet-up Joseph Cavanaugh, of Levittown.

Police say two drivers who performed dangerous maneuvers, and a man accused of illegally flying a drone to record the unrest also face charges.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says many of the suspects live outside of the city.

So far this year, police say they have confiscated 950 so-called 'off-road nuisance vehicles.' Four hundred seventy-three of them are dirt bikes and ATVs and 62 were reported stolen.

The meetups drew hundreds of people to the city, leading to reckless driving and other dangerous behavior overnight between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. One police officer was injured.

The following people have been charged, according to police:

Joseph Cavanaugh, 21, of Levittown. He was charged with aggravated assault, causing risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, riot, REAP, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, fleeing police officer, disorderly conduct-hazard, and reckless driving.

James Hare, 20, of Philadelphia. He was charged with causing risking catastrophe, riot, REAP, criminal conspiracy, pic, fleeing police officer, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct-hazard, and reckless driving.

David French, 21, of Philadelphia. He is charged with causing risking catastrophe, riot, REAP, criminal conspiracy, pic, fleeing police officer, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct-hazard, and reckless driving.

Juawarn Williams, 21, of Maryland. He is charged with causing risking catastrophe, riot, REAP, criminal conspiracy, pic, fleeing police officer, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct-hazard.

Alexis Boyce, 20, from Englishtown, New Jersey. She is charged with causing/risking a catastrophe, riot, fleeing a police officer and related offenses.

Albert Woynar, 18, of Pittsburgh. He is charged with causing/risking a catastrophe, riot, fleeing a police officer, and aggravated assault.

Shane Thomas, 18, of Plymouth Township. He is facing a long list of charges, including damaging at least one police vehicle.

Deonte Vincent, 25, of Philadelphia. He was charged with several offenses, including aggravated assault, for his alleged role in one of the gatherings.