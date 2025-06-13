24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Train blocking roadway after derailing in Bear, Delaware

Friday, June 13, 2025 1:53PM
Chopper 6 was overhead the scene, where you could see multiple cars had been displaced from the tracks.

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in New Castle County.

It happened Friday at Porter Road, along the Norfolk Southern Railroad, in Bear, Delaware.

Chopper 6 was overhead the scene, where you could see the train blocking the roadway after multiple cars had been displaced from the tracks.

It is unclear what the train cars are transporting or what caused the derailment.

Officials say no cars are leaking and there are no injuries, but the rail is damaged.

Action News has reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment.

