NAACP in Trenton, New Jersey, responds to police misconduct report

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The NAACP in Trenton, New Jersey, is calling for the resignation of the city's police director and the creation of a community-based police review board.

This comes after a Department of Justice investigation found the Trenton Police Department engaged in systemic misconduct, including the use of excessive force, as well as conducting unlawful stops.

Several speakers, including victims, called for change outside the city's police department.

The year-long investigation also found that Trenton officers used unnecessary force during a 2022 police stop when they shot a young Black man driving away from a scene. He is now paralyzed.

ALSO SEE: Bodycam footage released in Trenton police-involved shooting

Attorney Gregg Zeff says trust is lost with the public.

The DOJ has recommended the department change policies and improving training.

Action News has repeatedly reached out to Trenton police for comment, but we have not received a response.

