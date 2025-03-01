Trenton officials announce changes to police department after scathing DOJ report

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The police director and mayor of Trenton, New Jersey laid out changes and initiatives made to the city's police department Friday after a scathing Department of Justice report was released last fall.

The report found a pattern of civil rights violations, including excessive use of force and unconstitutional stops.

"The police department is not separate from the community," said Police Director Steve Wilson. "The police department is part of the community."

One of the examples mentioned was the death of a 64-year-old man after he was pepper sprayed by a Trenton police officer.

"Both prior to and following the DOJ findings we instituted more than 20 reform initiatives here," said Wilson. "DOJ was critical of certain specialized units. Specifically the violent crimes unit and the street crimes unit. Even before the DOJ report was issued, we had already disbanded both units."

Officials say officers have received DEI, sensitivity and de-escalation training.

The mayor said in April, public forums will begin where citizens can raise concerns.

"Citizens can directly voice their concerns to the appropriate city department directors. Right now our directors all appear before council. Now our directors will appear before the public," said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.

The department is also working towards accreditation to ensure compliance with law enforcement standards.

But some say these initiatives are not enough.

"I don't think the answer is solely more training. We've done that in New Jersey for years and we've seen that it doesn't work," said Austin Edwards, president of the Trenton NAACP.

Members of the Trenton NAACP have been calling for Director Wilson to resign.

"What we need is an overhaul of the entire police department from the internal investigations, from our leadership, from the entire culture," said Edwards.

Action News reached out to the DOJ about the changes on Friday, but did not hear back.

Officials also announced a mission to recruit 30 new officers to enter the police academy this spring.

They say they're in negotiations to increase salaries to be competitive with police departments from surrounding suburbs.