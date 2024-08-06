'It's a dream come true': Guitarist for Old Dominion gives advice to young fan at Musikfest

'It's a dream come true': Guitarist for Old Dominion gives advice to young fan at Musikfest

'It's a dream come true': Guitarist for Old Dominion gives advice to young fan at Musikfest

'It's a dream come true': Guitarist for Old Dominion gives advice to young fan at Musikfest

'It's a dream come true': Guitarist for Old Dominion gives advice to young fan at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Old Dominion is one of country music's most popular bands. When it was announced that they would headline Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Thursday, ticket sales were a near sell-out.

Before the group hit the stage, though, one of its members took the time to share his expertise with a young fan.

Ellery Collins is a 17-year-old aspiring musician who was chosen to meet with Trevor Rosen, the guitarist for Old Dominion.

Rosen partnered with PNC Bank to make the magical meet-and-greet happen.

"Having an opportunity to work with someone so important makes me very happy," said Collins, a senior at Freedom High School.

Old Dominion is a Grammy-nominated group that's been rocking the county music scene for more than 15 years. As big of a star as he is, Rosen is still amazed by his career.

"We just love to get out and play, and to headline shows like this, it's a dream come true," he said in the exclusive interview with Action News Reporter TaRhonda Thomas.

"What makes a good song?" asked Thomas.

"If I knew the actual answer to that, I'd do it every day," said Rosen with a laugh. "A lot of different things can make a good song. Sometimes it's just an honest lyric that somebody can relate to and make part of their lives."

Rosen was happy to share what he knew with Collins, who got a chance to meet with him and perform some of her songs.

"Just talk about her process and my process. That's the cool thing. There's no right or wrong way to do it," he said.

It's advice Collins was eager to take in.

"Honestly anything he has to say, I'm willing to listen," she said.

Playing drums, guitar, and just about everything in between, the 17-year-old from Bethlehem even has her own band.

"It's like having an episode of The Monkeys in your house," laughed Collins' dad, Sean Collins. "You have these four kids laughing and then they just break into song!"

Collins has already played on one of the stages at Musikfest.

"She's already done more than I had done at that age, I'll tell you that," said Rosen.

Collins will be playing her gigs with a new piece of equipment too. She was surprised with a new guitar after she met with Rosen.

With a new guitar and guidance from one of the best, this teen hopes to make her country music dreams come true.

"I can hope, yeah," she said.

Musikfest goes through Sunday with headliners including The Black Eyed Peas, ZZ Top, and Ludacris.