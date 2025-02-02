A mom is searching for answers after a shooting at an after-hours club leaves 2 dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting outside an after-hours club leads to two deaths. Now, four years later, the mother of one of the victims is hoping someone has the key to solving his case.

Baseball was a passion for 22-year-old Angel Torres.

"He was a baseball player. He always played baseball since he was four-years-old. He played tee ball, and then from there he was always involved in several teams, always played for several leagues. It was just, he loved baseball. He slept with a glove," says Angel's mom, Christy Torres.

Watching sports on TV is what led Torres out on Saturday night, December 4th, and into Sunday, December 5th, 2021.

Afterward, he and some friends went to an after-hours club.

The club was located on the 3200 block of North Front Street in North Philadelphia. Just before 4:30 a.m. police were called for reports of a shooting.

"Apparently there was a car parked at the corner of Front Street, in front of Allegheny Avenue and it came north on Front Street and just opened fire," Torres says.

Three people were shot, two killed. One of them was Angel Torres.

The other was 22-year-old Brian Madera.

"Police believe that they may be a mistaken identity," says Torres.

She said there were several groups outside at the time all dressed the same, "T-shirt, jeans, a baseball cap."

A camera captured images of the alleged suspect's vehicle.

It's described as a dark blue or green SUV. It had a broken tail light on the left side, dark tinted windows and the tire on the back did not have a cover.

"I never thought I would be in this position and I never want to see anyone else in this position," says Torres.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 dollars in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Call the tip line, just anything, anything, anything you may know, anything you think you may know, you know anything you may have seen that night."