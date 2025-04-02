The company was based in Chadds Ford Township, Chester County, and was owned by Robin Bieber and Rob Nellius.

Troubleshooters: Chester County-based home-builder sued after being accused of not completing jobs

CHADDS FORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A local home-building company is now facing legal challenges.

At least one homeowner has sued, claiming the builder swindled him out of $660,000.

Green Robin Homes claimed to be a green home builder and one that keeps our environment top of mind.

But at least one customer in Maryland has filed a lawsuit against the company and a local Pennsylvania couple told Action News that they are stuck in arbitration.

The Rosses hired Green Robin Homes to build and install a modular house on their property.

"It was nothing but broken promises and broken dreams," said homeowner Beth Ross.

The company was based in Chadds Ford Township, Chester County, and was owned by Robin Bieber and Rob Nellius.

"Robin Bieber said she worked for Martha Stewart," said Ross. "She was like, this is going to be so much fun. And I thought, oh my gosh, this is going to be so much fun. It was anything but fun."

"Our house was probably 50% complete with 90% of the construction funds used," added Ken Ross.

"Workers would only show up for maybe one day, and then they disappear, and then they wouldn't show up again," Beth said.

Eventually, the couple decided to separate from the company and hired someone else to finish their project.

They also posted and then took down a negative online review.

"So in their contract, you are not allowed to write anything public that disparages the company," Beth said.

Tim Kreider filed a lawsuit against Green Robin Homes.

"So I've essentially been homeless," said Kreider.

Kreider said the company failed to participate in the arbitration, which its own contract requires. His lawsuit alleges the company agreed to build him a new home "in 180 days for the price of $390,000" but "swindled Mr. Kreider to the tune of $600,000 over the course of four years."

"April 2024, I fired them because the house still wasn't finished and they clearly were not doing any work," he said.

Green Robin Homes appears to have closed its doors but both Kreider and the Rosses want to warn other consumers.

"I don't know if she'll pop back up somewhere else but my big thing is I didn't want this to happen to someone else," said Beth.

"At the very least, I would like to keep anyone else from ever doing business with these people," added Kreider.

The attorney for Green Robin Homes has filed for Kreider's lawsuit to be dismissed, claiming, in part, that the case should be resolved through arbitration.

He told the Troubleshooters, "like with other disputes, here too there are two sides."

But he also said his clients will not answer Action News' questions during litigation.

In the meantime, the Rosses are now exploring their legal options after Green Robin Homes claimed it doesn't have money to go through arbitration with them.