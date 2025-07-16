'Truckzillas' are wreaking havoc in a Delaware County neighborhood

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- A persisting problem in one Delaware County, Pennsylvania, neighborhood has police issuing a warning to those responsible.

Prospect Park police say big rigs that can't fit under the Route 420 bridge are plowing through neighborhood streets not big enough to accommodate them, and leaving a trail of destruction in their path.

They've been dubbed "truckzillas" by responding officers.

"Where they gonna go?" asked Paul Stow, who lives on a block torn up by the big rig this week.

While he's resigned to the issue, police are promising to get control of the problem.

"Warnings are a thing of the past," said Chief Dave Madonna. "We can't have these large trucks driving through our tiny roads, disrupting people's peace."

Police shared pictures of a Felix Transport tractor-trailer on 14th and Fletcher on Tuesday. Too big for the road, it shredded a lawn before slamming into an electric pole on 9th and Pennsylvania.

"I've been living here for decades and it happens way too often," said Debbie Melbourne.

Police say the issue is that most of the trucks are too big to fit under the Route 420 bridge. Tractor-trailers have gotten stuck under the 12-foot-6-inch clearance for years.

"The deepest part of that bridge, it swoops down like this, so if you got an extra long rig, you can't get through there without hitting the top," said Stow.

Instead of finding a safe truck route, police say, all too often truck drivers try to cut through neighborhood streets.

"I don't know if they're not using truck-specific GPS, what the case may be, but we are not a cut-through town for these trucks," said Madonna.

One truck needed special equipment to move after getting stuck at 3rd and Pennsylvania this week.

As the damage persists around the township, police say they're trying to put a stop to the problem.

"Heavy fines will be implemented, and if need be, we'll call the state police to make sure we get these trucks properly inspected," said Madonna.

Police say the trucking company could face fines worth thousands of dollars. Action News reached out to Felix Transport and hasn't heard back.