The 'mood' of the electorate as Election Day nears | Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With a little more than a week to go before Election Day, host Tamala Edwards and the panel have a free-flowing conversation on the mood of the electorate here in Pennsylvania.

We examine the perspective of every demographic - Latinos, African Americans, suburbanites and business folks.

With the presidential and U.S. Senate races deemed both a "toss-up" here in the pivotal Keystone State, what are both campaigns doing to get out the vote and energize voters?

Get the Inside Story with Ajay Raju, Laura Manion, Rich Negrin and Sharmain Matlock-Turner.