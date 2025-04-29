First 100 Days: Trump vs. higher education

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- University of Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump's alma mater, has received stop-work orders across seven of its schools. Federal funding to the tune of $175 million has been cut, and the administration cites Title IX violations.

In the last 100 days, sweeping changes have hit college campuses across the nation as President Trump issues warnings and pulls funding from institutions of higher education.

"The weaponization of research funding will have a profound and lasting impact," said Lynn Pasquerrella, who is the president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities. The group, along with 555 leaders in higher education, is calling for collective engagement with the Trump Administration at a tense time.

"The unprecedented attack on higher education, on academic freedom, institutional autonomy, and shared governance, which is foundational to the strength of American higher education," said Pasquerella.

President Donald Trump is giving the first broadcast interview at the 100 days mark to ABC News.

Since Trump took office for his second term, more than 50 Universities and colleges have been investigated for DEI policies. More than 60 have been warned to eliminate alleged antisemitic conduct, violating Title VI, after protests on campuses over the Gaza War. That includes five local institutions: Drexel University, Temple University, Princeton University, Rutgers University and Swarthmore College.

"It seemed like an arbitrary attack on these institutions, that's what was most concerning," said Pasquerrella.

As Harvard University battles the White House over its freeze on $2.2 billion in federal funding, other universities are likely taking note and keeping score.

"They have the most resources to fight, and when they win, they can bring sort of everyone along with them," said Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, a civil rights attorney at the Public Interest Law Center.

"Certainly it's incumbent for institutions that are following the law to stand up for the law," said Urevick-Ackelsberg.

At the University of Pennsylvania, the White House has pulled $175 million in research funding over alleged Title IX violations. In 2022, swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, was allowed to compete for the university.

"This isn't just an academic exercise. When we remove the funding for research for cancer, diabetes, chronic asthma, we risk the lives of individuals," said Pasquerella.

Penn says it has followed NCAA rules all along. Now that there is an executive order, titled "Keeping Men out of Women's Sports," the NCAA has banned trans athletes from competition, and the university is following its rules.

