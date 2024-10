The Turkey Day Tailgate gathers Eagles fans to give wings to families in Philadelphia

The Turkey Day Tailgate gathered donations for North Light Community Center as they prepare for the holiday season.

The Turkey Day Tailgate gathered donations for North Light Community Center as they prepare for the holiday season.

The Turkey Day Tailgate gathered donations for North Light Community Center as they prepare for the holiday season.

The Turkey Day Tailgate gathered donations for North Light Community Center as they prepare for the holiday season.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These Eagles fans were ready to rally for a good cause today in South Philly.

The Turkey Day Tailgate gathered food items for North Light Community Center as they prepare for the holiday season.

The 9th annual event took place in preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles to take on the Cleveland Browns.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.