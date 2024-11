The Action Cam was at the Turkeython Food Drive in Wilmington.

Turkeython Food Drive in Wilmington collects donations for families ahead of Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Families in Delaware will be getting much-needed help ahead of Thanksgiving.

The New Castle County Public Services department is collecting donations at the ShopRite on Rocky Run Parkway.

The Ministry of Caring will then distribute the meals to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.