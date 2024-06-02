University of the Arts in Philadelphia set to hold town hall meetings to address abrupt closure

University of the Arts in Philadelphia set to hold town hall meetings to address abrupt closure

University of the Arts in Philadelphia set to hold town hall meetings to address abrupt closure

University of the Arts in Philadelphia set to hold town hall meetings to address abrupt closure

University of the Arts in Philadelphia set to hold town hall meetings to address abrupt closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of the Arts in Philadelphia is set to hold a series of town hall meetings on Monday after announcing the school is permanently closing next week.

School leaders say there will be separate meetings for students, faculty, and staff. The times and locations of these meetings have yet to be announced.

According to the university, its educators are "committed to providing a space for questions and concerns."

The University of the Arts in Philadelphia announces sudden closure

The school is set to close on Friday after 150 years in operation.

There will not be any summer classes in the upcoming monthsand the university will not enroll a new class in the fall.

The university says it will be helping current students by developing "seamless transfer pathways" to other Philadelphia schools, including Temple University, Drexel University, and Moore College of Art and Design.

Officials say the closure comes amid financial challenges and declining enrollment.