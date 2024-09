University of Pennsylvania student earns recognition for coding skills

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 19-year-old Rena Li came to Philadelphia from Chicago in order to study computer science at the University of Pennsylvania.

And what she's doing with that education has earned her recognition among hundreds of student developers from around the world.

Watch the video above to hear more from one of the winners of the Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2024.

