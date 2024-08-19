High school student creates 'Lemons Learn' to educate girls around the world

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When 17-year-old Zara Samdani visited her parents' home country of Pakistan, she noticed young girls selling lemons on the street.

She thought those girls deserved an opportunity for a good education, and decided to provide it herself.

Watch the video above to learn more about her educational nonprofit called, 'Lemons Learn.'

To learn how to get involved, visit their Instagram page or reach out at lemonslearncontact@gmail.com.

