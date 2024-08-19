WATCH LIVE

High school student creates 'Lemons Learn' to educate girls around the world

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, August 19, 2024 10:00PM
Pa. high school student educates girls around the world
17-year-old Zara Samdani provides virtual education for young girls in Pakistan and around the world through her nonprofit, 'Lemons Learn.'

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When 17-year-old Zara Samdani visited her parents' home country of Pakistan, she noticed young girls selling lemons on the street.

She thought those girls deserved an opportunity for a good education, and decided to provide it herself.

Watch the video above to learn more about her educational nonprofit called, 'Lemons Learn.'

To learn how to get involved, visit their Instagram page or reach out at lemonslearncontact@gmail.com.

