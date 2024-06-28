How bank fraud suspects targeted man in Delco grocery store parking lot

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Chichester police hope the public can help them identify two people they believe targeted a man for bank fraud in Delaware County. There's also concern there could be other victims.

On June 4, around 12:30 p.m., police say the pair followed the man out of the Giant in Aston and approached him in the parking lot.

One suspect claimed he dropped a $20 bill while the other was recording the interaction.

Police say the victim pulled out and opened his wallet and said the money wasn't his. In the process, cards fell to the ground and the man's personal information was possibly caught on video.

A short time later, thousands of dollars were swiped from the man's bank account, according to police.

"It's horrible, there's all kinds of things that are happening all different kinds of scams that are going around and people just need to be really, really careful," said Jackie Kane of Aston Township, who was walking her dog near the Village Green Shopping Center.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, in the first quarter of this year, more than 30,000 cases of bank fraud have been reported nationwide. The tri-state ranked 8th overall for fraud, and people 70 to 79 were the most targeted.

"They're too trustworthy too, older people," said Cindy Robertson, of Ridley Park, who was shopping nearby.

"They should be careful, especially if they're by themselves and they don't have somebody with them."

Residents say it's important to be aware of your surroundings and they're also thankful the only injury in this case was financial.

"It's frustrating, it's frustrating people do that kind of stuff. That guy worked for whatever he has his whole life and somebody gonna steal it, that is not a good thing to do," said Dave Bonavita of Upper Chichester.