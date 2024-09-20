2 Lululemon theft suspects arrested after allegedly stealing $12K worth of clothing

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County have arrested a pair for allegedly trying to steal $12,000 worth of clothing from a Lululemon store.

When police arrived at the store in the Promenade in Upper Dublin Township Tuesday night, they saw the man and woman loading two large trash bags filled with merchandise into a car.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but police say the fleeing suspects drove onto the pedestrian sidewalk of the Promenade. Multiple patrons were nearby, but no one was hit by the vehicle.

The suspects then crashed into a responding police vehicle in the northbound lane of Dreshertown Road. Investigators say both suspects tried to run but were quickly apprehended.

Randolph McCrary, 50, and Karimah Choice, 45, are facing a slew of charges, including retail theft and related offenses.

In addition to this incident, Choice and McCrary were also charged with two previous retail thefts from Lululemon.

Two officers sustained minor injuries during the crash and arrest of the suspects.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the Upper Dublin Police Department at 215- 646-2101 or via email at udpd@udpd.us.