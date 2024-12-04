3 suspects wanted for stealing $13K worth of sunglasses at King of Prussia Mall

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Upper Merion police are searching for three suspects wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from the King of Prussia Mall.

The theft happened just before 8 p.m. on November 13 at the Solaris store located inside the mall.

PICTURED: Upper Merion police are searching for these three suspects in connection with a theft at the Solaris store inside the King of Prussia Mall.

Police say the suspects grabbed multiple sunglasses worth nearly $11,000 from the displays and then pushed past an employee.

They were last seen running towards the mall entrance near Neiman Marcus.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at Upper Merion police at 610-265-3232.