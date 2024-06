2 suspects wanted for credit card fraud in King of Prussia, Pa.

2 suspects wanted for credit card fraud in King of Prussia, Pa.

2 suspects wanted for credit card fraud in King of Prussia, Pa.

2 suspects wanted for credit card fraud in King of Prussia, Pa.

2 suspects wanted for credit card fraud in King of Prussia, Pa.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Merion police released photos on Monday of two men wanted for credit card fraud.

They're accused of stealing credit cards from a vehicle on the 400 block of Jean Drive in King of Prussia last month.

Police say those cards were used at several area businesses, racking up more than $3,400 in unauthorized purchases.

Anyone who may recognize them is asked to contact police at 610-265-3232.