Urgent search underway for missing swimmer in Gloucester County, New Jersey

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, August 29, 2024 7:34PM
Chopper 6 video of search for missing swimmer in Gloucester Co., NJ
Chopper 6 was overhead as rescuers searched for a missing swimmer in Monroe Twp., Gloucester County.

MONROE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescuers are urgently searching for a swimmer missing in a body of water in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Police and rescue crews were called to the 4700 block of Jackson Road in Monroe Twp. around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say a person was swimming there and did not resurface.

Chopper 6 was over the scene to find boats in the water, rescuers on the shore and a New Jersey State Police helicopter in the air.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
