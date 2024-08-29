Urgent search underway for missing swimmer in Gloucester County, New Jersey

MONROE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescuers are urgently searching for a swimmer missing in a body of water in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Police and rescue crews were called to the 4700 block of Jackson Road in Monroe Twp. around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say a person was swimming there and did not resurface.

Chopper 6 was over the scene to find boats in the water, rescuers on the shore and a New Jersey State Police helicopter in the air.

