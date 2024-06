Parents, tell us! What Makes You 'Philly Proud' of Your High School Graduate?

Parents: we want to hear from you! What makes you 'Philly Proud' of Your High School Graduate?

Please use the below form to send us the following items:

1. A video of yourself telling us why your child is making you 'Philly Proud!'

2. A photo of your high school graduate. Please note we cannot accept professionally taken photos.