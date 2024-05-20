Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester eyes to make history for Delaware in Senate this fall

DELAWARE (WPVI) -- Elected in 2016, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester made history as the first woman and first African American to represent Delaware in Congress.

Now, she's eyeing a U.S. Senate seat. There are 25 women serving in the U.S. Senate, only one is a Black woman.

And if elected, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester would be the first woman and Black person in Delaware to hold that seat in Washington.

This month she graced Cosmopolitan with insights about setting women up for success in office. She also talked about connecting with women-led organizations, that fostered support across many networks.

It was part of a project to encourage more women to run for office.