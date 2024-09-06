Vandals break into vehicles in Philadelphia; 1 person in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vandals targeted nearly a dozen vehicles in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

Some residents woke up Friday with windows smashed.

Philadelphia police have one suspect in custody.

Authorities may be looking for at least two others who got away.

On the 6200 block of Magnolia Street, four vehicles had windows smashed, with glass littering the roadway.

Robin Hinson is among the victims.

"The car in front of my car was broken into as well," she said.

Police said a witness heard one of the break ins and called 911 with a description of a white pickup that was seen fleeing the scene.

Police located it at East Walnut Lane and North Morton. One suspect was apprehended. One, but possibly two others, got away on foot.

A sledgehammer could be seen in the back of the truck.

"I was actually on my way to work and here I am now taking care of this," said one neighbor.

"This is the first time that this has happened. I've been around here for some time," added another neighbor.

Police said there's been a rash of car break ins in recent weeks.

Investigators believe theft was the motivation for Friday's crimes.

A middle console arm rest could be seen open in one of the vehicles.

Hinson says nothing was taken from her car.

"You work hard for your money, and no one expects to come out and see their car broken into," she added.

Action News spoke to one vehicle owner who didn't want to go on camera. He said he has a license to carry a firearm, but fortunately, it wasn't stolen from the vehicle.

The name of the suspect in custody has not been released.