Philadelphia mother charged with causing son's death through 'tranq' exposure

MEDFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia mother is now behind bars after authorities say she caused the death of her 10-month-old son through exposure to an illicit drug known on the streets as "tranq."

Vanessa Hampton, 32, of Frankford, was arrested last week in Philadelphia and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey where she is facing charges of manslaughter and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Vanessa Hampton

The investigation began in November 2022 when Medford Township police responded to a home for an unresponsive infant.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Officials say drug suppliers are lacing the fentanyl and heroin supply with the animal tranquilizer because it is cheap and easy to get.

A medical examiner ruled the child's death a homicide, saying he died from drug intoxication after being exposed to "xylazine," or tranq, allegedly at the hands of his mother.

Xylazine is widely used in veterinary medicine as a sedative, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. In the United States, it is not approved for human consumption or medical treatment.

Officials say the drug is being mixed into fentanyl and other illicit opioids.