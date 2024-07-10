Before it closes July 17, Mirage casino in Las Vegas has to give away $1.6M

LAS VEGAS -- The Mirage in Las Vegas will shut down later this month - but it has some money to give away first.
The property, which ushered in a Strip megaresort development boom when it opened in 1989, is set to close on July 17.
But first it has to give away $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots from slot machines and table games.
Nevada law says progressive jackpots are an obligation to players and any remaining funds must be paid out before a casino closes.
For the slot machine jackpot giveaways - totaling $1.2 million - the Mirage will give away $200,000 in guaranteed winnings each day starting Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday that jumps to $250,000. And on July 16, $100,000 will be handed out.
Separate giveaways will be held for the additional $400,000 in table game jackpots.
Details on the Progressive Finale Cash Giveaway here.
The casino property is set to be transformed into a new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to open in 2027.