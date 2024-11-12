Verizon FiOS customers report internet service issues in Philadelphia, Mid-Atlantic region

Verizon customers are complaining about a widespread internet outage across the Philadelphia area and much of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Verizon Fios customers report internet service issues in Philadelpha, Mid-Atlantic region Verizon customers are complaining about a widespread internet outage across the Philadelphia area and much of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Verizon Fios customers report internet service issues in Philadelpha, Mid-Atlantic region Verizon customers are complaining about a widespread internet outage across the Philadelphia area and much of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Verizon Fios customers report internet service issues in Philadelpha, Mid-Atlantic region Verizon customers are complaining about a widespread internet outage across the Philadelphia area and much of the Mid-Atlantic region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Verizon customers are complaining about a widespread internet outage across the Philadelphia area and much of the Mid-Atlantic region, down to Washington D.C.

More than 10,000 people reported a problem in the Philadelphia area alone, according to DownDetector.

Reports first started coming in after midnight on Tuesday involving the FiOS internet service.

Complaints started tailing off at 3:45 a.m.

Action News has reached out to Verizon but have not received a response.

The company's website offers a short message admitting there was a problem in the Philadelphia area and that they are working on a solution.