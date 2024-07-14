Vice President Kamala Harris makes a stop in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in Philadelphia on Saturday.

She spoke at the Pennsylvania Convention Center before making a stop at the Reading Terminal Market, where Action News was able to ask the VP a quick question about her visit.

"Everything is fantastic, it's so good to be back in Philadelphia and be with the governor," Harris said.

Governor Josh Shapiro joined Harris and answered a few questions outside a Thai restaurant.

Before that, Harris took the stage at the Asian and Pacific Islander American Presidential Town Hall. This is her sixth trip to the battleground state this year.

"It is you who helped elect Joe Biden to become president of the United States and me to become VP of the United States," shouted Harris from the podium.

The vice president highlighted the work of the Biden administration as the 2024 election is looming.

"We always knew this election would be tough and the past few days have been a reminder that running for the President isn't easy nor should it be. One thing we know about our President Joe Biden, is he is a fighter he is the first to say when you get knocked out you get right back up," said Harris.

Harris also used her speech to criticize former President Donald Trump.

"Someone who vilifies immigrants. Who promotes, who hates, should never again have the chance to stand behind a microphone or seal of the President of the United States of America," said Harris.

It's a critical decision voters will make in the fast-approaching election.

"Today we are 115 days out from the election many of us have been involved in. We say many times this is the one, this is the one," Harris cheered.