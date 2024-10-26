Victim dies after violent high-speed hit-and-run crash in Port Richmond; 4 sought by police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A victim died this week following a violent high-speed hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

It happened Sunday, around 7:20 a.m., at the intersection of Richmond and Venango streets.

Video shows a black Dodge Ram traveling at a high rate of speed on Venango Street while a Chevrolet truck was heading north on Richmond Street.

That's when police say the Dodge's driver drove through a red light and T-boned the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who police identified as 40-year-old Kevin Taylor, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on Thursday. Police say he worked for AutoZone.

Surveillance video shows four juveniles escape from the Dodge and hop into another vehicle. They are still being sought by police.

Roughly five to seven unoccupied vehicles were damaged during the crash.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

