Victim shot to death by masked gunman in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A masked gunman shot a man to death in South Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

The victim was found around 2 a.m. outside a home at 59th Street and Chester Avenue.

Investigators say that's where the victim occasionally stays.

The victim died in the hospital from gunshot wounds. His name has not been released.

Police say he was standing next to a woman when the gunman, wearing a ski mask, approached and shot him multiple times.

She told police the shooting happened at 60th and Chester.

Police are reviewing surveillance video, hoping it captured an image of the killer.

