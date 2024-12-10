Buck-wild break-in caught on video at South Jersey business

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A buck-wild break-in was caught on camera in South Jersey.

The suspect was a deer that clearly didn't fawn over the rules and took "doe not enter" as a challenge at a Washington Township, New Jersey store.

"I saw a deer run through the parking lot into the door, make a little havoc in our reception area. It decided to take a nap and spend some hours," said Anthony Botte who received an alert about the break-in at A.M. Botte Mechanical on Delsea Drive.

The family was on their way to get a Christmas tree Sunday when he learned about the 4-foot-tall intruder, who took "window shopping" to the next level.

Aside from the damaged glass door, Botte says the Christmas tree in the lobby took the brunt of the break-in.

"We were blown away, we had no idea what to do. We ended up going in through the shop in the back and came through the back side of the office, and kind of shewed him out the front door. He jumped up out the front door and took off down the road," said Botte.

The deer vanished without a trace.

Botte says the animal didn't take anything.